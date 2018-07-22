Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline: Jackson Longridge gives Pars victory

Jackson Longridge scored the winner for Dunfermline

Dundee were beaten 1-0 at home by Championship side Dunfermline in the Betfred Cup on Sunday.

Jackson Longridge scored the only goal of the game at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park as Premiership side Dundee turned in a poor performance in the Group D clash.

Neil McCann's side were not helped by a succession of injuries in the game, with Sofien Moussa, Nathan Ralph and Genseric Kusunga all forced off.

Dee performed better in the second half but they could have easily lost by more following a disjointed showing.

The match started with both sets of players observing a minute's applause for former Dundee striker Alan Gilzean, who died earlier this month, but it was the visitors who started on the front foot.

It took just four minutes for the Pars to take the lead, and it was a fine goal that put them ahead.

Ryan Williamson broke down the right and whipped in a fine cross for his fellow wing-back Longridge at the back post, and he leapt brilliantly to thump a powerful header into the net.

They should have been further ahead as Myles Hippolyte wasted two brilliant chances, being denied by Jack Hamilton on both occasions, to send Dee into the break lucky to be just a goal down.

The hosts improved after the break, however. Elton Ngwatala almost got lucky with an overhit cross before Jean Alassane Mendy's acrobatic flick saw the ball end up on the roof of the net.

Ngwatala thundered a shot off the bar from distance before Mendy had a header tipped over as the hosts continued to step up the pace, but the succession of injuries meant McCann was restricted.

The Pars, who retreated deeper as the game progressed, did enough to hold on to their lead and claim three points which takes them to the top of Group D.