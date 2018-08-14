Exeter 1-1 Ipswich: Home side win Carabao Cup clash 4-2 on penalties

Troy Brown scores for Exeter in normal time

Ipswich were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by two of their former players at Exeter, who went through to round two after winning on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

The deadlock was broken after 37 minutes when Ipswich won the ball and attacked quickly. The ball was fed wide by Adetayo Edun to Kayden Jackson, who caught Christy Pym out at his near post and squeezed a shot in from the tightest of angles.

Exeter equalised in the 64th minute when a Jack Sparkes free-kick caused chaos in the box and former Town player Troy Brown headed in from close range.

Jon Nolan fired narrowly over for Ipswich after good work by Jackson, while Sparkes' free-kick was easily saved by Bartosz Bialkowski, who then made an even better save to deny Tristan Abrahams.

Jon Nolan was denied by Pym in stoppage time, but a winner would have been unjust and so the game went to penalties.

Teddy Bishop missed Ipswich's first and Trevoh Chalobah smashed his wide, allowing Lee Martin, a second former Ipswich man, to smash in the winning spot-kick.