Girona 4-1 Tottenham: Spurs lose final pre-season friendly before Premier League return

Lucas Moura and Alex Granell battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly

Tottenham suffered a 4-1 defeat to La Liga side Girona in their final pre-season friendly ahead of next weekend's Premier League kick off.

Hosts Girona had some good chances in the opening minutes, with Ben Davies denying Portu as he was sent through on goal before Michel Vorm produced a great save to keep out Anthony Lozano's header at close range.

It was Tottenham who took the lead in the 13th minute with Lucas Moura producing a superb free kick from the edge of the area that he curled into the top corner.

Girona's Juanpe celebrates his goal against Tottenham in a pre-season friendly

But nine minutes later, Girona were back level. David Timor saw his free kick hammer against the crossbar but the rebound fell to Juanpe, who nodded home. They added another in the 34th minute as Bernardo got away down the right flank before squaring for Lozano, who made no mistake in tapping home.

Spurs made three changes at half-time - bringing on Paulo Gazzaniga, Kyle Walker-Peters and Fernando Llorente - but conceded the third of the evening nine minutes into the second period. The ball was played long for Portu, and he slotted home from inside the area.

Lucas Moura celebrates his goal for Tottenham

The La Liga side made it four just after the hour mark, and Portu was again causing problems. His initial shot rattled the crossbar, but Borja Garcia was there to emphatically net the rebound.

There were some half chances in the final half an hour, with Gazzaniga saving from a Juanpe header before Aday also tried his luck, but neither side were able to find the back of the net again as Girona claimed the victory.

