Grimsby 0-2 Rochdale: Oliver Rathbone sends Rochdale into Carabao Cup second round

Oliver Rathbone scored in each half to send Rochdale into the second round of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 victory against Grimsby at Blundell Park.

After decent spells of possession, Dale opened the scoring eight minutes before half-time when the advancing Rathbone slotted beyond James McKeown.

At the other end, a header from Harry Davis was as close as Grimsby came as his effort from a corner cannoned back off the post.

Upon the restart, Rathbone went close again with a curling free-kick, while Kgosi Ntlhe headed over after surging forward from left-back.

A superb off-the-line clearance from Jimmy McNulty denied Jordan Cook a leveller, and it proved to be telling as Rochdale's advantage was soon doubled.

Rathbone was afforded too much time and space on the edge of Grimsby's area, and he took full advantage with a precise finish from 20 yards.

And that's how it finished in front of a 1,781-strong crowd.