Latvia U21 1-2 England U21: Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount rescue Young Lions

Tammy Abraham was on target as England U21s beat Latvia

England U21s survived a scare as they came from behind to beat Latvia 2-1 in their European Championship qualifier.

The Young Lions, who top Group Four, fell behind to Raivis Jurkovskis' opener but goals from on-loan Chelsea youngsters Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount earned victory in Jurmala.

It was an impressive debut for Mount, who set up Abraham's leveller and enhanced his growing reputation with a man-of-the-match display.

Aidy Boothroyd will be hoping his side can book their place in Italy for next summer's tournament with their final qualifiers against Andorra and Scotland next month.

After being held to a 0-0 draw by second-placed Holland at Carrow Road last week, Boothroyd's side would have been keen to assert their authority early on.

However, they made a poor start and fell behind in the 28th minute when Jurkovskis struck.

Dominic Solanke has a good chance to draw his side level almost immediately but he could not find the target.

The visitors were able to get themselves level before the break, though, as Abraham scored.

The forward, on loan at Aston Villa, was in the right place to head home Mount's fizzed cross at the near post for his eighth goal for the U21s.

England began to control the game and could have taken the lead on the hour but home goalkeeper Kristaps Zommers produced an impressive double save to keep out Solanke and Abraham from close range.

They eventually made their breakthrough with 17 minutes to go as Mount proved the hero.

Some neat play on the edge of the area saw the ball end up with Solanke and he fed the Chelsea man, who is on loan at Derby, to fire in a composed finish across the face of goal. That proved decisive and England left with the points.