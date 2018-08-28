Leicester 4-0 Fleetwood: Rachid Ghezzal strike caps off Foxes stroll

2:46 Leicester 4-0 Fleetwood Leicester 4-0 Fleetwood

A stunning strike from Christian Fuchs put Leicester on course for a routine Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood.

The defender's fine half-volley, his first goal since March 2017, lit up an ordinary game as the Foxes beat the Cod Army 4-0.

Fuchs also teed up Vicente Iborra while Kelechi Iheanacho added a third and Rachid Ghezzal got a fine fourth as the Sky Bet League One visitors rolled over at the King Power Stadium.

Fleetwood, who made 11 changes, barely tested Leicester after Harrison Biggins' second-minute effort forced a save from debutant Danny Ward.

The striker's effort was the visitors' only one on target and they found themselves behind after eight minutes.

A corner was only half cleared to Fuchs and the defender unleashed a sumptuous strike which arched into the top corner.

Rachid Ghezzal celebrates his strike against Fleetwood

It was the 32-year-old's first goal in 542 days, his last coming in a 3-1 win over Hull which came in the aftermath of Claudio Ranieri's sacking in 2017.

He then almost turned provider with a lofted pass to Iheanacho but, after Paul Jones dithered, the striker drilled on to the post.

Iheanacho had been handed another audition to prove he was the replacement for the suspended Jamie Vardy - who announced he was stepping away from international football on Tuesday - but lacked conviction in the first half.

Yet Leicester went into the break 2-0 up after grabbing a second in the 39th minute when Fuchs' cross invited Iborra to nod in his first goal of the season from eight yards.

Shinji Okazaki was then denied a third by Jones' fine stop and Iheanacho struck the post before half-time.

But the former Manchester City forward did get his goal just 13 seconds after the break when he latched on to Marc Albrighton's deep pass to make it 3-0.

It was game over with Fleetwood hardly making it a contest and summer buy Ghezzal added a fourth with 19 minutes left, curling into the top corner from 20 yards.