Liverpool 5-0 Napoli: Alisson debut and Mohamed Salah scores

Georginio Wijnaldum (R) celebrates scoring with Naby Keita

Alisson made his debut and Mohamed Salah scored as Liverpool beat Napoli 5-0 in a pre-season friendly in Dublin on Saturday.

James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum netted inside a bright opening 10 minutes for the Reds.

Summer signing Alisson kept out a shot from Lorenzo Insigne but otherwise had little to do, particularly in the second half when Liverpool ran away with the game.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (6), Clyne (6), Gomez (6), Van Dijk (6), Robertson (7), Wijnaldum (7), Milner (7), Keita (8), Salah (7), Mane (6), Firmino (6)



Subs: Fabinho (5), Sturridge (6), Moreno (6), Shaqiri (7), Origi (5), Solanke (5), Philips (5), Jones (5), Alexander-Arnold (5)



Napoli Team: Karnezis (4), Hysaj (5), Albiol (5), Koulibaly (5), Luperto (5), Allan (5), Hamsik (6), Fabian (5), Callejon (5), Milik (5), Insigne (5)



Subs: Rui (5), Maksimovic (5), Verdi (5), Chiriches (5), Rog (5), Ounas (5), Diawara (5), Inglese (5)



Man of the match: Naby Keita

Salah curled a shot into the top corner in the 58th minute before substitutes Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno added to the scoreline.

After wins over Manchester City and Manchester United, this was another encouraging display from Liverpool against a Napoli side who have finished as runners-up in Serie A in two of the last three seasons.

Alisson made his first appearance for Liverpool

The Reds finish their pre-season against Torino on Tuesday before facing West Ham in their Premier League opener on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool made a rapid start in the Aviva Stadium as a 70-yard pass from Alisson help set up the opening goal in the fourth minute - Milner finishing from the penalty spot after Sadio Mane's pass inside.

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards as Milner whipped in a cross from the left and Wijnaldum beat Orestis Karnezis to the ball and headed into the empty net.

Alisson did not have much to do until the 26th minute when he saved a shot from Insigne.

Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino saw a goal wrongly ruled out for offside and so did Napoli later in the half as Insigne chipped over the top for Jose Callejon.

But Liverpool enjoyed the better of the second half, with Salah curling a shot into the top corner in the 58th minute.

Sturridge twice went close before finding the net in the 73rd minute from a rebound after Divock Origi's shot was saved.

Moreno then fired home in the 78th minute after a brilliant crossfield pass from Sturridge, while Alisson kept out a near-post shot from Simone Verdi late in the game.

Team news Alisson made his first Liverpool appearance after joining in a £67m deal from Roma.



Fellow Brazilian Firmino returned to training this week after playing at the World Cup and was named in the starting XI. Alexander-Arnold started on the bench having been at the World Cup with England.



Ings, Grujic, Lallana, Klavan, Matip, Henderson, Mignolet and Lovren did not feature.

Shaqiri was impressive after coming on at half-time, but Keita also caught the eye with another all-action display. The midfielder broke up play, won the ball high up the pitch and also got involved in attacks around the box.

On the evidence of the last few weeks, he should slot in well.

What's next?

Liverpool finish their pre-season with a home game against Serie A side Torino on Tuesday. They then start their Premier League campaign against West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.