Liverpool v Torino preview: Jurgen Klopp's men bring curtain down on pre-season at Anfield

Mo Salah is expected to lead the line for Liverpool on Tuesday

Liverpool face Torino in their final pre-season outing of the summer on Tuesday evening (kick off 7.30pm)

The Reds are widely tipped to challenge for the Premier League title this season following their £160m transfer spree, in which they have signed Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson and Naby Keita to bolster a squad that finished fourth in the league last season, while finishing as Champions League runners-up.

Signs have been incredibly positive for Klopp who has seen the Reds on the losing side just once in eight pre-season outings this summer, the most recent of which came on Saturday, when they beat Napoli 5-0 away from home.

With attacking trio Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah fit and raring to go ahead of the league opener against West Ham, Klopp's pre-season plans are falling into place, with Jordan Henderson having returned after his World Cup heroics with England last month.



And in the build-up to this final friendly, the German has made clear how crucial skipper Henderson is to his side's ambitions this season.

"Hendo is so important to us, not only as a player but also as a person and as a leader," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "You need these players to help create a special spirit in the squad, otherwise it doesn't work.

"There are no doubts about Hendo. I didn't need the final proof in and around the World Cup or in last season. He had to learn kind of a new position for him. I still remember the Burnley game [at Turf Moor in August 2016] when we lost 2-0 with 80 per cent possession.

"Hendo for sure was involved in the first goal with a press ball that he didn't win. One of the main things I was asked about after the game was: 'Can he really play as the No 6?' I said: 'Yes, he can and he will.' He had to learn and he had to improve and that's exactly what he did.

"He can still play as the eight or we could play some games with a double six, Fabinho could play the eight or whatever, that's all possible. If things were fixed with just one line-up and all the others were only needed when the rest are ill that would be the wrong way and we'd have no chance."

You can keep up with the game from Anfield with our live blog from 6.15pm.

Team news

The game marks the first time the Reds have lined up in front of their own fans this summer, meaning Fabinho, Shaqiri, Alisson and Keita are in line to experience Anfield for the first time since signing.

James Milner received 15 stitches following a clash of heads with Marco Rui in the win over Napoli, while Joel Matip (hip) and Ragnar Klavan (hamstring) remain doubtful. Dejan Lovren reported back to training on Monday after finishing as a World Cup runner-up with Croatia, meaning Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are the sole senior centre-backs available.

