Macclesfield 1-1 Bradford (4-2 on pens): Rhys Taylor shines in Carabao Cup shootout win

Match highlights: Macclesfield 1-1 Bradford (4-2 pens)

An inspired performance from goalkeeper Rhys Taylor saw Macclesfield progress into the next round of the Carabao cup after a 4-2 win on penalties over Bradford.

Fiacre Kelleher and Luca Colville scored in a 1-1 draw in normal time before the Silkmen stopper saved from both Anthony O'Connor and Joe Riley in the shoot-out.

George Miller had the best opportunity to open the scoring in a quiet first half, heading straight at Taylor from five yards out.

The breakthrough came on 59 minutes when Kelleher headed in from a Michael Rose cross.

However, just two minutes later Bradford levelled as debutant Colville fired home from 20 yards out.

Taylor was in top form throughout the game for Macclesfield and he remarkably denied O'Connor from six yards out in normal time to take the game to penalties.

Once again, Taylor stepped up to the plate in the shootout, saving two penalties before Tyrone Marsh sent Macclesfield through.