Middlesbrough 3-3 Notts County (4-3 on pens): Andy Lonergan seals shootout win after six-goal thriller

Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan was Middlesbrough's penalty hero as they made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 4-3 shootout win over Notts County.

Lonergan saved from Jon Stead and Dan Jones after the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Riverside.

Grant Leadbitter, Paddy McNair, Stephen Walker and Marcus Tavernier all found the net for Middlesbrough to book a place in Thursday's second-round draw.

Tony Pulis made 10 changes from the side that beat Birmingham at the weekend, but the Boro boss might have been regretting his wholesale alterations as Notts County claimed a 20th-minute lead.

Terry Hawkridge's quick free-kick released Stead into the area, and the veteran striker squared for Tom Crawford to sweep home.

Ashley Fletcher levelled within eight minutes of Boro falling behind, heading home at the back post after Daniel Ayala flicked on Leadbitter's corner.

Notts County were not fazed by the Teessiders' equaliser though, and the League Two side reclaimed their advantage shortly after the half-hour mark. Receiving the ball with his back to goal, Stead spun inside his marker before sweeping a low finish into the bottom corner.

Boro claimed a second equaliser a minute before half-time, with Luxembourg international Enes Mahmutovic marking his senior debut with a goal. The full-back headed home from close range after Marvin Johnson stood up an inviting cross from the left.

Nathan Wood came off the bench to come become Boro's youngest ever player at the age of 16 years and 75 days, but his introduction coincided with Notts County claiming the lead for the third time. Noor Husin drilled a low shot against the post, but Stead was on hand to sweep home the rebound.

A topsy-turvy night became even more dramatic with 16 minutes left, with Boro levelling yet again. Substitute Walker teed up Fletcher, and the striker opened up his body to curl home his second goal of the night.