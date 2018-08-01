Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:18 Watch the latest headlines from Sky Sports News in 60 seconds Watch the latest headlines from Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Jose Mourinho avoided questions on the future of Anthony Martial after Manchester United ended their US tour with a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in Miami, Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera with the goals.

Tottenham signed off their trip to the States in style by beating AC Milan 1-0 in Minneapolis, while AC's city rivals Inter have made a move for Real midfielder Luca Modric.

In cricket, Joe Root rallies England as they prepare for the first Test against India at Edgbaston, where Alastair Cook will make his 155th consecutive Test appearance.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...