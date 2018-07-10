Umar Sadiq joins Rangers on season-long loan from Roma

Umar Sadiq has joined Rangers on loan from Roma

Rangers have completed the signing of Umar Sadiq on a season-long loan from Roma, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old striker, who won bronze with Nigeria at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has scored twice in six appearances for Roma since joining the Italian club from Serie B side Spezia in 2015.

Sadiq has spent the majority of his Roma career out on loan and has enjoyed spells at Bologna and Torino, as well as Dutch side NAC Breda, where he scored five goals in 12 games last season.

Sadiq arrived in Edinburgh on Monday night

Sadiq will become Steven Gerrard's ninth summer signing and the Nigerian striker admits he was attracted to Ibrox by the former Liverpool captain.

"The plan was to stay in Rome this season but when Steven Gerrard calls, you can't say no," Sadiq told RangersTV.

"He told me about the team, even though I know about Rangers - the most successful team in the world. He told me about the team, the players, that everyone will be at my side if I come here and he will help me to go forward in my career.

"You don't have to think twice when someone says that to you."

Defensive arrivals Allan McGregor, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson all played in the 6-0 win over Bury at Ibrox on Friday night, while Scott Arfield - Gerrard's first signing at the club - was on the scoresheet twice.

Rangers begin their Europa League qualifying campaign on Thursday evening at home to Macedonian side FK Shkupi.