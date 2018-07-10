Bury 0-4 Huddersfield: Terriers start pre-season with win

0:40 Highlights from Huddersfield's 4-0 win over Bury Highlights from Huddersfield's 4-0 win over Bury

Huddersfield started their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 win over League Two Bury on Tuesday.

The Terriers played different line-ups in each half of the friendly at Gigg Lane, with summer signings Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna starting in the first half.

Alex Pritchard put the Premier League side ahead when he finished in the 21st minute from Philip Billing's pass.

The Terriers doubled their advantage shortly after half-time through Rajiv van La Parra.

Abdelhamid Sabiri made it 3-0 when he headed in from Chris Lowe's cross and Matty Dally rounded off the scoring in the 79th minute.

Jonas Lossl, Aaron Mooy, Ramadan Sobhi and Mathias Zanka were not involved in the game after being given extended breaks following the World Cup.

"It was good. We had some good moments and some less good moments but what I liked was the tempo," said Huddersfield boss David Wagner.

"Hopefully everybody is healthy. Bacuna got an impact, he doesn't look great at the minute but we have to make further investigations. Hopefully it isn't too serious.

"Apart from this incident everything was fine. It was a better one of the pre-season games which I have seen so far."

Huddersfield are next in action on Saturday when they face Accrington Stanley.