World Cup final referee to be Argentine Nestor Pitana

Nestor Pitana will take charge of his game at this year's tournament

Argentina's Nestor Pitana has been chosen by FIFA to referee Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow.

The 43-year-old has already taken charge of four matches at the tournament in Russia.

As well as being awarded the honour of taking charge of the final, Pitana took charge of the opening game - Russia's 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia.

He also refereed Sweden's 3-0 win over Mexico, Croatia's win over Denmark in the last-16 and France's quarter-final success against Uruguay.

As well as reaching the top of his current profession, Pitana was formerly an actor.