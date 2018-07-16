U19 European Championships: Italy edge past hosts Finland

Nicolo Zaniolo scored the only goal in Italy's win over Finland

Italy's U19s mirrored the stuttering form of their senior team with a narrow win over Finland at the European Championships.

Italy were 1-0 winners when Gianluca Scamacca's through-ball found Nicolo Zaniolo, who has just moved from Inter to Roma as part of the deal which took Radja Nainggolan in the opposite direction, and he fired beyond Rasmus Leislahti.

However, minnows Finland, on home soil, could have already been in front but saw Eetu Vertainen fire over from 12 yards. After the interval, captain Saka Ylatupa forced Gianmaria Zanandrea into a save - but the Italian goalkeeper should have been given no chance of keeping his side in front.

Italy's narrow win ensured Portugal ended the day top of Group A, as they fought off a late comeback from Norway to win 3-1 in Vaasa.

Trincao Francisco put the 2017 beaten finalists ahead with 24 minutes on the clock, and they were in full control by half-time with a second from Miguel Luis' cross-cum-shot just before the interval giving them a solid lead.

Norway huffed and puffed, and pulled a goal back through Eman Markovic, who turned inside from the left and curled a shot inside the far post.

But in the third minute of injury time, with Norway pushing for an equaliser, Portugal wrapped up victory when Francisco doubled his money with a close-range finish from a quick break.

England U19s kick-off their Euro 2018 tournament live against Turkey live on Sky Sports Football from 4.25pm on Tuesday.