Sky Sports Fantasy Football rank the best Premier League transfers so far

The Premier League's most valuable summer additions

We look at the top five Premier League additions of the summer so far, according to their Sky Sports Fantasy Football values.

West Ham feature prominently among top-six contenders amid Manuel Pellegrini's revamp at the London Stadium ahead of his maiden season in charge.

Whilst Unai Emery has invested wisely in addressing a priority position at Arsenal, new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has injected the calibre of creativity that fuelled Napoli's reputation as one of the best sides Pep Guardiola has faced as a manager.

However, it is Liverpool that boast the most productive summer acquisition as far as Sky Sports Fantasy Football new pricing list is concerned, with Jurgen Klopp pouncing on the best buy...

5) Lucas Torreira - £8.4m

Lucas Torreira: Brought in to bolster Arsenal's midfield

Lucas Torreira's four goals and one assist in 2017/2018 will have barely breached the Arsenal scouting scope that monitored his talents throughout last season. It's the Uruguayan's blend of proclivity on the pivot and defensive tenacity that will have glimmered in the Gunners' search for midfield balance. A 'go-get-it' urgency to his pressing is well-anchored by a steely will to protect his back four, as evidenced in a system as tactically-demanding as Óscar Tabárez's with Uruguay.

The 22-year-old's ninth-highest 2188 passes in Serie A last season preview a key role in Arsenal's ball retention on top of the defensive strength behind his third-highest 101 tackles. Torreira's arrival will also afford Granit Xhaka, who registered the Premier League's third-highest successful pass haul of 2793 last season, a greater freedom to play to his strength as a deep-lying distributor.

4) Felipe Anderson - £8.7m

West Ham made Felipe Anderson their club-record signing

West Ham's record-signing has been lauded by Pellegrini as a 'new dimension' to his side's attacking setup. Four goals and seven assists in Serie A last season may be deemed modest on the basis of his prominence in the final third. The Brazilian's ability to drift beyond multiple markers has seen him operate with good effect in both wider positions and as a central technician. His versatility as a creator will therefore free up 2017/2018 top-scorer Marko Arnautovic to focus on his role as finisher, having recorded West Ham's joint-second highest chances created with 33.

In Anderson West Ham have introduced the kind of flair and entertainment factor that inspired Arnautovic's popularity among fans last season. His notable explosiveness on the turn and pace both out-wide and in-behind offers his new employers the defence-stretching threat they have been lacking.

3) Andriy Yarmolenko - £8.8m

Andriy Yarmolenko made his pre-season debut against Wycombe

Across from Anderson West Ham flaunt a slippery manipulator of the ball in Andriy Yarmolenko. Despite the Ukranian only mustering three goals and two assists in the league with Borussia Dortmund last season, his reputation persists to impress on the basis of seven consecutive double-figure scoring seasons with Dynamo Kiev.

A predictable tendency to cut in on his left-foot is often balanced by an allusiveness to what comes next. In doing so, the 28-year-old could prove integral to paving a route for the marauding runs of Ryan Fredericks - if the right-back is able to cement a place in the team. He marks another inventor for Pellegrini to dispose of and further crowd-raising assistance for Arnautovic in front of goal.

2) Jorginho - £9.1m

Jorginho made the most passes in Europe's top league last season

The true value of Chelsea's newest arrival remains dependant on the uncertain futures of Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Willian. Jorginho made more passes than any other player across Europe's top five leagues last season with 3197, meaning he is primed to be rewarded by Sky Sports Fantasy Football's bonus points system. Operating under the same manager that guided his success with Napoli, the Brazilian will be trusted to impose a similar dominance on the ball.

Jorginho's four assists last season fail to reflect his contributions as an ignition to attacks with his expert passing between the lines. His ability to set teammates on their way from deep would be an intriguing alternative to Hazard's efforts to slot into midfield in aid of receiving the ball and launching attacks. If Chelsea can retain Kante's services, his swift ball retrieval would meanwhile be a potent partner to Jorginho's guile when given time to look forward. Without the Blues' two star men, Jorginho becomes central to Sarri's approach at Stamford Bridge.

1) Xherdan Shaqiri - £9.4m

Xherdan Shaqiri failed to keep Stoke in the Premier League

While Xherdan Shaqiri played in the Premier League last season, he still tops the list based on making the move from the Sky Bet Championship to Liverpool following Stoke's relegation. In a turbulent season for the Potters, the Swiss international spearheaded his team with eight goals and seven assists, picking up 155 Sky Sports Fantasy Football points, 12 more than Sadio Mane.

The 26-year-old may be viewed as a back-up option to Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino but a spread of 91 goals across Liverpool's front three last season forecasts opportunities if injuries hit the first-choice front three. Only six players conjured more chances than Shaqiri's 77 in the Premier League last season, with Mohamed Salah's 62 the closest from a Liverpool player.