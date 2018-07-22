Pre-season round-up: Rui Patricio, Raul Jimenez make Wolves debuts

Rui Patricio made his Wolves debut

Rui Patricio saved two penalties on his debut as Wolves were involved in two goalless draws in the H-Hotels Cup on Sunday.

Summer signings Patricio and Raul Jimenez both made their debuts in Wolves' first 45-minute game of the day against Bochum.

Neither side could find a breakthrough and it was Bochum who won 5-4 on penalties, despite Patricio saving two spot-kicks.

Wolves made 11 changes for their next match against Real Betis but again it finished goalless.

New signing Adama Diakhaby started for Huddersfield in a 1-1 pre-season draw with Darmstadt.

The 22-year-old joined from Monaco on Friday and was named in the starting XI for the Terriers' final pre-season game in Germany.

Darmstadt took the lead early in the second half but Steve Mounie levelled in the 80th minute from Jordan Williams' cross.

Aaron Mooy came off the bench after joining with the squad on Thursday following the World Cup.

"We saw a lot of good things and other things to work on again, as you'd expect in this moment," said Huddersfield manager David Wagner.

"Everyone got a lot of minutes in these five games, which will really help us going forward.

"It was good to see Adama Diakhaby get 60 minutes today. He is a good player and we're very happy to have him with us."

Leeds drew 1-1 with Southend after Luke Ayling cancelled out Harry Lennon's opener.

💬 | “I was buzzing to get out there and it was great to get out in front of the fans” @official_tyro on making his first #LUFC appearance pic.twitter.com/AcLmaJwE58 — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 22, 2018

Tyler Roberts made his first appearance for Leeds, having suffered an injury after joining in January from West Brom.

QPR suffered their first defeat of pre-season as they were beaten 3-0 by Hoffenheim.

Steve McClaren named a different XI to the one which drew 2-2 with the same opposition less than 24 hours earlier, but the Bundesliga side emerged victorious at their training ground.

Blackburn were 1-0 winners over Lincoln thanks to a first-half header from Joe Nuttall.