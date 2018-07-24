Chelsea manager Emma Hayes on The Best FIFA Women's Coach award shortlist

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been named on the 10-person shortlist for The Best FIFA Women's Coach award 2018.

Hayes completed the double with Chelsea last season - winning the Women's Super League and FA Cup - but will now take a break from football after giving birth to a baby boy in May.

She had been linked with the vacant England role following Mark Sampson's departure but instead opted to sign a new three-year deal with Chelsea in October 2017.

Lyon boss Reynald Pedros has also been included in the shortlist after guiding the club to their third consecutive Champions League title, fifth in total, as well as their 16th league crown.

The shortlist was selected by a panel of experts in women's football, based on their achievements during the period 7 August 2017 until 24 May 2018.

Supporters can vote for their choice of who deserves to be crowned The Best FIFA Women's Coach online. Fans' selections will be evenly weighted alongside votes from journalists along with national team coaches and captains.

Shortlist

Emma Hayes (ENG) - Chelsea Ladies

Stephan Lerch (GER) - VfL Wolfsburg

Mark Parsons (USA) - Portland Thorns

Reynald Pedros (FRA) - Olympique Lyonnais

Alen Stajcic (AUS) - Australia national team

Asako Takakura (JPN) - Japan national team

Vadao (BRA) - Brazil national team

Jorge Vilda (ESP) - Spain national team

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (GER) - Switzerland national team

Sarina Wiegman (NED) - Netherlands national team