Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool: Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah seal pre-season victory

Mohamed Salah scored 52 seconds after coming of the bench as Liverpool beat Man City in New Jersey

Sadio Mane scored a stoppage-time penalty as Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in their International Champions Cup clash in New Jersey.

With a penalty shootout looming, Mane kept his cool from 12 yards to seal a deserved victory for Jurgen Kopp's side after Tosin Adarabioyo was penalised for a shoulder barge on Dominic Solanke.

Leroy Sane had put the Premier League champions ahead on 57 minutes with a crisp low finish after racing clear of Virgil van Dijk.

But Mohamed Salah's equaliser - scored 52 seconds into his first pre-season appearance - swung the momentum of the game in Liverpool's favour before Mane finally made their dominance count.

After a goalless first half to the match in New York, the game came to life in the second with Sane breaking the deadlock to put City ahead after 57 minutes.

City players congratulate Leroy Sane after his opener in New Jersey

Their lead did not last long, however, as Salah buried a header six minutes later - with his second touch of the game after coming off the bench.

The Egypt international came close to scoring another two in the closing minutes - a header was blocked on the line and his second effort struck the crossbar.

Sadio Mane sealed Liverpool's victory from the penalty spot

But the period of concerted pressure from the Reds finally paid off in injury time.

0:42 Pep Guardiola says having 16 players away on international duty is a "good thing" for the club. Pep Guardiola says having 16 players away on international duty is a "good thing" for the club.

Awarded a penalty when Solanke was fouled in the back by Adarabioyo, Liverpool forward Mane rolled his spot-kick to the left as Joe Hart dived in the opposite direction, providing a dramatic close to the match between the Premier League rivals.