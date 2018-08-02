2:29 Ryan Giggs surprises Super 6 winner with a bonus cheque Ryan Giggs surprises Super 6 winner with a bonus cheque

Soccer Saturday Super 6 sent Ryan Giggs to surprise one lucky winner with an extra special gift.

Manchester United fan Antony Smith landed the £250k jackpot back in March, but after learning more about his charity work at Street Soccer Academy, Salford City FC and their sponsor Super 6 came together to reward his work.

Co-owner of Salford and Wales manager Giggs surprised the winner with an additional donation to Antony's charity, which use football to support underprivileged people in the Greater Manchester area.

Anthony also received a United shirt signed by Giggs along with shirts from Lewis Page and Simon Cox, who scored the Golden Goal and winning goal respectively to see him land the jackpot.

Super 6: £1m up for grabs on Saturday

Soccer Saturday Super 6 is back for the new season, with Jeff Stelling offering up £1m again for the opening weekend of the Sky Bet EFL campaign.

In 10 seasons of Super 6, over £8m has already been given away, including a first-ever millionaire created last season.

And another millionaire could be made as the season kicks off, with six Sky Bet Championship fixtures making up the line-up.