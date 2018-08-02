Jiri Skalak joins Millwall on long-term deal from Brighton

Jiri Skalak has joined Millwall on a long-term deal

Millwall have signed Czech winger Jiri Skalak on a long-term deal from Brighton.

Skalak joined the Seagulls from Czech side Mlada Boleslav in 2015 and made 47 appearances for the club in his first two seasons at the Amex.

However, he failed to play a single Premier League game for Brighton during their first season back in the top-flight, and will now move to Sky Bet Championship club Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

"Jiri is a great character, and I cannot fault his professionalism or work rate since arriving at the club," said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

"He has played his part in helping the club win promotion to the Premier League, and has been a brilliant player to have in and around the squad.

"We understand his desire to play regular first-team football, and wish him all the very best for his future."