Willian takes legal action over 'forged' letter offering him to European clubs

Willian has issued a strong denial of an alleged letter regarding his future

Willian insisted he will be taking legal action over a "forged" letter which has circulated in the "football market", claiming to have granted him permission to seek a move away from Chelsea.

The Brazil international has taken to social media to personally set the story straight, and confirmed he has instructed his lawyers to act over the false use of his signature.

Willian uploaded an image of the letter in question to his personal Instagram account, before explaining its apparent nature and offering a complete rebuttal.

"In the recent days I have been informed that a 'letter of authorization for player agent FIFA', allegedly signed in my name has been circulated through the football market," said Willian.

"In such letter, Mr. Denirobson Dias would grant an authorization to Mr. Renee Pinheiro Anunciação to represent me until 15 August 2018, throughout football clubs in the United Kingdom and France.

"I would like to clarify that I never signed such letter, the content of which I completely deny.

"Finally, since there seem to be clear evidence that my signature has been forged, or anyway misused, I hereby inform that my lawyers are already instructed to proceed with all appropriate legal measures before any competent courts or authorities.

"I hope I have clarified the matter and any possible misunderstanding. Willian Borges da Silva."

The Brazilian has been linked with a move since the conclusion of the World Cup

The future of the 29-year-old has been the cause of much speculation since the conclusion of the Russia World Cup.

Both Manchester United and Barcelona have been linked, with the latter seeing several bids rejected by Chelsea for Willian.

The player failed to return to training following the World Cup because of apparent passport issues, with new boss Maurizio Sarri said to be 'unhappy' with the situation.

Sarri revealed he would like to speak to Willian on the matter, while reiterating his desire to keep the "top players" at the club.