Soccer Saturday returns this weekend for the Sky Bet EFL and Scottish Premiership

Soccer Saturday returns this weekend

The new football season is here and that means that Soccer Saturday is back, with Jeff Stelling and co bringing you the latest from the Sky Bet EFL and Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Many of the clubs across the leagues will be in action at 3pm on Saturday, and Jeff will be joined by Mick McCarthy, Iain Dowie, Neil Mellor and Tony Cottee to bring you the latest updates.

The show will be on air at 2pm as the team news comes in from each game, with the panel discussing the big talking points before kick off.

Gillette Soccer Saturday Live on

McCarthy will be watching his former side Ipswich as they take on Blackburn, Iain Dowie will have eyes West Brom's first foray back in the second tier as they host Bolton while Mellor will be bringing you updates on Wigan v Sheffield Wednesday and Cottee will be covering Bristol City v Nottingham Forest.

As usual, there will be plenty of reporters around the Sky Bet EFL and Scottish Premiership grounds so you won't miss a thing!

Watch Soccer Saturday from 2pm this weekend on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Football.