Ronaldo v Sunderland youngster in vote for UEFA's best goal of season

Cristiano Ronaldo is used to being compared to Lionel Messi - but now faces Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton in a UEFA goal vote.

The 33-year-old Juventus forward has been shortlisted by UEFA for their goal of the season - unsurprisingly for his overhead kick against his current club when he was with Real Madrid in 2017/18.

The vote is decided by fans through the federation's website, where Ronaldo has competition from young 19-year-old Embleton, whose wonder-goal for England Under-19s against Turkey in the recent European Championships in Finland is pitted against the Portugual international's strike, as well as nine others.

Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick helped Real Madrid to a 3-0 win at Juventus in April

Embleton has only made three appearances for the Black Cats, with his league debut coming in a 0-0 draw with Wolves last season.

Lyon women's footballer Lucy Bronze is also on the shortlist for her goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Women's Champions League, as is Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen for the first of his three against Ireland in a 5-1 demolition by Denmark in the World Cup play-offs.

The voting closes on August 27, with the winner also announced that day.

The nominees in full are:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon Women v Manchester City Women)

Elliot Embleton (England Under-19s v Turkey Under-19s)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid v Juventus)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark v Ireland)

Eva Navarro (Spain Under-17 Women v Germany Under-17s Women)

Paulo Estrela (Porto Under-18s v Besiktas Under-18s)

Dimitri Payet (Marseille v Leipzig)

Goncalo Ramos (Portugal Under-17s v Slovenia Under-17s)

Ricardinho (Portugal Futsal v Romania Futsal)

Olga Carmona (Spain Under-19 Women v Switzerland Under-19 Women)

Elisandro (Inter FS Futsal v Sporting CP Futsal)

