Ronaldo v Sunderland youngster in vote for UEFA's best goal of season
By Ron Walker
Last Updated: 14/08/18 4:37pm
Cristiano Ronaldo is used to being compared to Lionel Messi - but now faces Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton in a UEFA goal vote.
The 33-year-old Juventus forward has been shortlisted by UEFA for their goal of the season - unsurprisingly for his overhead kick against his current club when he was with Real Madrid in 2017/18.
The vote is decided by fans through the federation's website, where Ronaldo has competition from young 19-year-old Embleton, whose wonder-goal for England Under-19s against Turkey in the recent European Championships in Finland is pitted against the Portugual international's strike, as well as nine others.
Embleton has only made three appearances for the Black Cats, with his league debut coming in a 0-0 draw with Wolves last season.
Lyon women's footballer Lucy Bronze is also on the shortlist for her goal in a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Women's Champions League, as is Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen for the first of his three against Ireland in a 5-1 demolition by Denmark in the World Cup play-offs.
The voting closes on August 27, with the winner also announced that day.
The nominees in full are:
- Lucy Bronze (Lyon Women v Manchester City Women)
- Elliot Embleton (England Under-19s v Turkey Under-19s)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid v Juventus)
- Christian Eriksen (Denmark v Ireland)
- Eva Navarro (Spain Under-17 Women v Germany Under-17s Women)
- Paulo Estrela (Porto Under-18s v Besiktas Under-18s)
- Dimitri Payet (Marseille v Leipzig)
- Goncalo Ramos (Portugal Under-17s v Slovenia Under-17s)
- Ricardinho (Portugal Futsal v Romania Futsal)
- Olga Carmona (Spain Under-19 Women v Switzerland Under-19 Women)
- Elisandro (Inter FS Futsal v Sporting CP Futsal)
To view Embleton's fine goal, click play on the link above.
