Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts joins Girona on loan

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is joining sister club Girona on a season-long loan deal.

Roberts had been linked with a return to play for Scottish champions Celtic in Glasgow, but will instead spend the 2018-19 campaign on loan in La Liga.

He will continue his development at Girona, who are owned by the City Football Group that control Manchester City, Melbourne City, New York City, Club Atletico Torque and Yokohama F. Marinos.

Roberts in action for Manchester City during pre-season

The 21-year-old, who joined City from Fulham in 2015, has spent the previous two-and-a-half years on loan at Celtic, helping the club win back-to-back domestic trebles.

He made 79 appearances in total for the Hoops and was part of the side that went through the entire 2016/17 domestic campaign unbeaten.

Roberts was included in City's pre-season tour of the United States and made substitute appearances in the International Champions Cup matches against Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.