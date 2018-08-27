Manchester United v Tottenham: Spurs' terrible Old Trafford record

Tottenham have won just two of their 26 Premier League visits to Old Trafford

It's Tottenham with the momentum ahead of their Monday Night Football clash at Manchester United - but they'll have to overcome a terrible record at Old Trafford to win three in a row.

Spurs have seen off Newcastle and Fulham in their Premier League openers and face a United team reeling from a shock 3-2 defeat at Brighton next up.

However, the history of this fixture will surely play on the minds of everyone associated with Tottenham ahead of Monday's Sky Live showdown.

Spurs have lost more league games at Old Trafford (21) than any club has lost at any away venue in Premier League history.

Their last success there came on New Year's Day 2014, when Emmanuel Adebayor and Christian Eriksen scored in a 2-1 win to follow up the previous season's 3-2 victory.

But they were rare triumphs - Tottenham have won just two of their 26 league visits to the Theatre of Dreams since 1992. United have won 10 of the past 12 fixtures.

There's been little for travelling supporters to cheer, too. Tottenham haven't scored a Premier League goal at Old Trafford since that Eriksen strike in 2014 - six hours, 24 minutes ago.

In fact, they've failed to find the net in 17 of their last 24 Premier League visits.

Big Six problems

Another bad omen for the north Londoners is their record against top six teams on the road.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham have won just two of their 20 Premier League games away to Big Six sides (D7 L11).

They did manage a 3-1 victory at Chelsea in their last away day at a Big Six club - but they haven't won back-to-back away games against those teams since 1993.

There are plenty of other stats which play into Jose Mourinho and Manchester United's favour, too.

Anthony Martial scored the winner at Old Trafford last season - United's third 1-0 win over Spurs at the ground in a row

United are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League home games against London sides since 2014 (W15 D7), for instance, while they haven't lost two of their opening three games in a Premier League season since 1992/93.

Mourinho's record against Pochettino is strong - he has won 11 of their 15 meetings, although has lost two of the past four.

And the Portuguese has already steered United to wins over Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham in 2018, across all competitions.

After coming under pressure in the early part of this season, Mourinho could certainly do with three points on Monday night. And Tottenham will have to buck a whole host of trends if they are to deny him.