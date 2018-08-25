Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool not the finished article

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not the finished article

Liverpool may be top of the league with a 100 per cent record having not yet conceded a goal but manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are still a long way from being the finished article.

Mohamed Salah’s 29th goal in 29 appearances at Anfield secured a 1-0 win over Brighton in a game when the Reds failed to reach the levels which is now expected of them.

However, they ensured they capitalised on Manchester City’s draw at Wolves earlier in the day to go top of the table for the first time since November 2016.

“Nine points after three games, I never heard anything negative about that," Klopp said. "We didn’t concede a goal, nothing negative about that.

“If you watched the games – we knew before the game but now a few more people know – we have a lot more to do.

“First half was a good mindset, really patient in the right moment, and we scored the goal and could have scored more and I don’t think they had a chance in the first half. Then there was half-time and we didn’t do exactly the same, the boys changed a little bit and it was not the best idea.

“We didn’t show the same patience and it was a more open game and there was absolutely no need for that.

“The last 10 minutes they [Brighton] had their moments as we started passing through an area where they was no space. They had their chances and Alisson had to make a big save; nice, good for us.

“We won the game very deservedly. One-nil is not a result we’ve had very often since I was in but I am very happy because it was the best we could get today.”