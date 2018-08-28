LISTEN: Monday Night Football podcast with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Manchester United vs Tottenham was analysed on the MNF podcast

David Jones is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to analyse the big talking points from Monday Night Football.

Jose Mourinho walked out of the post-match news conference demanding more "respect" after Lucas Moura scored twice in Tottenham's stunning 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane broke the deadlock with a fine header five minutes after the break, as Spurs consigned United to a second defeat in their opening three matches.

Carragher and Neville hailed Mauricio Pochettino's side after what could prove a significant breakthrough in their quest to become genuine title contenders, but the duo were less effusive of United after a "chaotic" display that will heap more pressure on Mourinho.

Click above to listen to the latest Monday Night Football podcast.