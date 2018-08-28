LISTEN: Monday Night Football podcast with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville
Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham on Monday Night Football
Last Updated: 28/08/18 12:03am
David Jones is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to analyse the big talking points from Monday Night Football.
Jose Mourinho walked out of the post-match news conference demanding more "respect" after Lucas Moura scored twice in Tottenham's stunning 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Harry Kane broke the deadlock with a fine header five minutes after the break, as Spurs consigned United to a second defeat in their opening three matches.
Carragher and Neville hailed Mauricio Pochettino's side after what could prove a significant breakthrough in their quest to become genuine title contenders, but the duo were less effusive of United after a "chaotic" display that will heap more pressure on Mourinho.
