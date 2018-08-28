Phil Neville targets World Cup glory with England Women

0:59 Phil Neville wants England Women's crucial qualifier against Wales to be a step toward World Cup glory Phil Neville wants England Women's crucial qualifier against Wales to be a step toward World Cup glory

Phil Neville wants England Women's crucial qualifier against Wales to be a step toward World Cup glory next summer.

A win for Neville's side in Newport on Friday will secure their place at France 2019, a draw would keep them in control of their destiny, but a loss would leave England needing to qualify via the play-offs.

Despite the tenuous nature of his side's position, Neville believes the fixture provides the perfect opportunity for his side to display their credentials.

Phil Neville wants his side to go all the way at next year's World Cup in France

"When I took the job the remit was to win the World Cup and I wasn't scared of that expectation," Neville said.

"The goal from me has not changed and I want to set the bar really high. I want to go to a World Cup and I want to win a World Cup."

"But to do that, you're going to have to play well and that's why on Friday, to fulfil our dreams, we're going to have to play to our maximum."

0:40 England defender Lucy Bronze says the team is benefiting from head coach Phil Neville's 'refreshing' approach, and his experience working under Sir Alex Ferguson England defender Lucy Bronze says the team is benefiting from head coach Phil Neville's 'refreshing' approach, and his experience working under Sir Alex Ferguson

Neville was appointed in January this year, taking control of a side that has reached the semi-finals at their last two major tournaments.

The former Manchester United player has overseen two wins and a draw, which came against Wales, in his three qualifiers in charge.

While the Wales camp have been openly describing the match as the biggest in the country's history, Neville is wary of his side getting carried away.

0:41 Lucy Bronze insists England Women's team will not change their approach for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales on Friday Lucy Bronze insists England Women's team will not change their approach for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Wales on Friday

"Everyone keeps telling me it's a massive game," Neville said.

"I just see it as an important game really because you can build games up bigger than they actually are.

"I want my players to be relaxed going in there on Friday. We've worked well all week. My team are fully fit. We're looking forward to the challenge ahead."