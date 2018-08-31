Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: Key stats and form guide

Super 6: Play for free to win the £250k jackpot

We provide all the key information to help you become the latest Soccer Saturday Super 6 jackpot winner.

Jeff Stelling has given away £1.5m in the last two weeks with five Super 6 winners in three rounds, including £1m jackpot being shared by three people.

With another £250k jackpot up for grabs, here's what you need to know to be in with a chance of being the sixth winner of the season in this weekend's Super 6…

Brighton v Fulham

Key stat: Brighton have won only two of their last 12 Premier League matches - both home wins against Manchester United - while Fulham have lost their last three away games.

Form: One place in the table separates the sides, who have both won just one game from their opening three. Brighton have had the tougher start, facing off against Manchester United and Liverpool, although the Seagulls did secure their only Premier League win at home to Jose Mourinho's men. Fulham got their first league win in their last outing, dispatching Burnley 4-2.

Main men: Shane Duffy scored and put in a Sky Sports Man of the Match performance against Manchester United and Chris Hughton will hope his centre-back can repeat that impact at both ends of the pitch. Aleksandar Mitrovic will be up against him and on the hunt for his fourth Premier League goal in as many games.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Key stat: Chelsea are attempting to win their first four games for the sixth time - and they have gone on to win the Premier League on four of the previous five occasions they have made such a start. Bournemouth are hunting their third consecutive away Premier League win for the first time.

Chelsea will be looking to extend their perfect start

Form: Maurizio Sarri's side have a perfect record so far, including a 3-2 victory over Unai Emery's Arsenal. Bournemouth have also enjoyed a superb start to the season, as they won their opening two games and held Everton to a 2-2 draw in their last match.

Main men: Eden Hazard opened his account for this season from the penalty spot at St James' Park and already has two assists to his name from his previous two substitute appearances. Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, who netted in the Cherries' 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge last season, already has two goals and one assist to his name.

Most likely scoreline: 3-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Key stat: Roy Hodgson has only lost one out of seven managerial encounters against Mark Hughes, while Southampton have won only one and lost seven of their last eight games in London.

Form: Roy Hodgson's side are searching for their first win since their opening-weekend 2-0 victory over Fulham, while the Saints are looking for their first three points of the season, only mustering a solitary one in a 0-0 draw with Burnley on the opening day.

Main men: Wilfried Zaha has notched two of the Eagles' three goals this year and is already on his way to bettering the nine he scored last season. Danny Ings has impressed since signing from Liverpool, scoring one in two starts for the Saints.

Most likely scoreline: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Jeff has given away £1.5m over the last fortnight

Everton v Huddersfield

Key stat: Everton dispatched Huddersfield 2-0 in both fixtures last season, while the Terriers have not won any of their last 14 away games at the Toffees.

Form: The hosts are unbeaten in their opening three matches, drawing two and winning the other against Southampton. David Wagner's team are yet to win a game this season, although they have played Chelsea and Manchester City. Their first point of the season came against Cardiff in a 0-0 draw last weekend, when they were reduced to 10 men.

Main men: Theo Walcott looks to be thriving off the competition for places at Goodison Park, scoring twice in his last two games. Huddersfield's goalkeepers Ben Hamer and Jonas Lossl have faced a collective 22 shots already this season, so whoever is selected between the sticks will expect another busy afternoon.

Most likely scoreline: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham v Wolves

Key stat: West Ham have lost their last two home matches to promoted sides, Brighton and Newcastle respectively, while Wolves have only one once in their last nine away fixtures against the Hammers.

Wolves secured a hard-fought point against the champions

Form: The Hammers are the only team without a single point in the Premier League, losing to Liverpool, Bournemouth and Arsenal respectively. The Molineux outfit have not tasted victory since returning to the top flight, although they picked up two valuable points in draws at home to Everton and Manchester City.

Main men: Marko Arnautovic has directly contributed to nine goals in his last 11 Premier League matches, scoring two in his last two, while Ruben Neves continues to dazzle in the Premier League as he has scored one and created another.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom v Stoke

Key stat: West Brom have been victorious in three of their last four league games against Stoke, drawing the other, while the Potters have only won once in their last 16 league away games in the month of September.

Form: After a rocky start, the Baggies have picked up wins away at Norwich and a 7-1 thumping at home to QPR, although they lost to Middlesbrough in their last outing. Gary Rowett's team also endured a slow start, but they picked up their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season as they dispatched Hull 2-0.

Main men: Jay Rodriguez has scored four in five this term and has netted 11 times in his last 14 Sky Bet Championship starts. Saido Berahino finally rewarded Rowett's faith with a first goal in two-and-a-half years as he netted in a midweek win over Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup.

Most likely scoreline: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)