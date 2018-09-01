Football News

LISTEN: Premier League Live podcast: Leicester 1-2 Liverpool

Last Updated: 01/09/18 6:59pm

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp celebrates his side's victory at Leicester

Jamie Redknapp and Emile Heskey joined Kelly Cates to dissect Liverpool's win at Leicester - listen back here.

First-half goals from Sadio Mane, his fourth in the Premier League this season, and Roberto Firmino had put the visitors 2-0 ahead at the break at the King Power.

Premier League Live podcast - September 1: tap or click to listen

Despite Leicester getting back into the contest after goalkeeper Alisson had presented a goal on a plate for Rachid Ghezzal, Liverpool held on to make it four straight wins to begin a top-flight season for the first time since 1990.

