WATCH: Tottenham's Michel Vorm gets his goal kick all wrong at Watford

A goal kick can be a time to get on the front foot and start an attack, but for Michel Vorm it turned into quite the opposite at Watford on Sunday.

The stand-in goalkeeper, who was making his first appearance of the season in Hugo Lloris' absence, made the blunder when trying to pick a pass out wide to Toby Alderweireld at the restart.

But instead, the ball went behind giving Watford a chance to send it in from the corner flag - not a wise move, considering their winner came from such a delivery when Craig Cathcart headed beyond the Dutch stopper.

Spurs had taken the lead through an Abdoulaye Doucoure own goal, but levelled when Troy Deeney nodded in before Cathcart's winner ended Sputs' 100-per-cent start.

To see Vorm's moment to forget, click play on the video at the top of the page.