Zenit St Petersburg sign free agent Claudio Marchisio
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 03/09/18 8:00pm
Zenit St Petersburg have signed Italian midfielder Claudio Marchisio on a free transfer.
The 32-year-old joined the Juventus academy aged seven and spent 13 seasons in Turin as a senior player, but was released by the Old Lady on August 17.
Benvenuto, Claudio 🌊🇮🇹— FC Zenit in English (@fczenit_en) September 3, 2018
Claudio Marchisio is officially a Zenit-player!#MarchisioIsZenit pic.twitter.com/fAOBSEtyWZ
Marchisio famously scored against England for Italy at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has played for his country on 55 occasions.
The midfielder won Serie A seven times with Juventus and joins a Zenit side looking to win the Russian Premier League for the first time since 2015.