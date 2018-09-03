Football News

Zenit St Petersburg sign free agent Claudio Marchisio

Last Updated: 03/09/18 8:00pm

Claudio Marchisio spent 25 years at Juventus
Zenit St Petersburg have signed Italian midfielder Claudio Marchisio on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old joined the Juventus academy aged seven and spent 13 seasons in Turin as a senior player, but was released by the Old Lady on August 17.

Marchisio famously scored against England for Italy at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and has played for his country on 55 occasions.

The midfielder won Serie A seven times with Juventus and joins a Zenit side looking to win the Russian Premier League for the first time since 2015.

