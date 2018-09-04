Mason Mount wants to emulate Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Mason Mount is set to make his first appearance for England at under-21 level against the Netherlands on Thursday

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount wants to emulate Frank Lampard at both club and international level after receiving his first call-up to England's under-21 squad.

Mount has been loaned out by the Blues to play for Derby in the Sky Bet Championship this season under Chelsea legend Lampard, who took up his first managerial role at Pride Park this summer.

The 19-year-old midfielder has quickly reproduced the impressive form he showed while on loan at Dutch side Vitesse last season, scoring four goals in his first eight appearances for Derby.

Asked if he saw himself scoring Premier League goals on the same basis as Lampard and former England captain Steven Gerrard, Mount replied: "That is the goal. That is where I want to end up.

"I got 14 last season in the Dutch league and started off with four this season so I just want to keep working hard in that part of my game - score goals and continue to be a threat going forward.

"There were options in Germany or I could have gone back to Holland but I think, for me, I went away and wanted to come back and show what I can do.

"I wanted to test myself in the Championship. People say it is one of the toughest leagues in the world and you are playing so much, I just wanted to test myself."

While this week Mount is content to be part of England's under-21 squad, a taste of life with the senior squad has left him with even greater long-term ambitions.

The Chelsea academy product was selected by Gareth Southgate to train with England as they prepared for the World Cup at St George's Park.

"It was like 11:30 at night, a couple of days before a game and I got a call from my under-19s manager and I didn't answer it because I was about to go to sleep," Mount said.

"Then I got a call from the Academy manager at Chelsea and thought 'I wonder what is going on here, something must be happening'.

"So I called my Dad and asked if he knew anything, he said no and told me to call them back so I called my England Under-19s manager back.

"He said 'Gareth Southgate wants you to come in and train for four days before the start of the World Cup.' It was quite a surreal thing to hear and I couldn't believe it at first."

Despite Mount's fine early-season form, a place in Boothroyd's squad was far from guaranteed, with competition for places fiercer than ever at England youth level.

Mount's decision to go to a club where he would receive game time - he has started every game for Derby this season - has paid off, with him being preferred to the likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho.

While that duo have received limited opportunities at two of Europe's biggest clubs, Mount has been able to get ahead of them with his performances in the Sky Bet Championship.

"The big thing for Mason is that he is playing regularly," Boothroyd said.

"He's not just a starter, he is finishing games too. He is scoring goals and creating goals. There is no doubt that Phil and Jadon are huge talents. But that is where it is. It does work.

"With us, it is joined up. I will have conversations with Dan (Ashworth), Matt Crocker, Gareth, Paul Simpson and Keith Downing as a group.

"We talk and discuss and decide whether it is the right time or not. There is a great example of two players and you think 'I'm really excited about working with them' but they are not quite ready.

"They are not where Mason is at - he is a year older, he's had a couple of years more different experiences. It's difficult picking a squad."

Mount will hope to get the opportunity to impress when Boothroyd's side take on the Netherlands at Carrow Road on Thursday evening and when they travel to Latvia five days later.