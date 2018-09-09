LISTEN: Sunday Supplement podcast - Nations League, Declan Rice and Barcelona vs Girona

Neil Ashton was joined by Sid Lowe, Martin Samuel and Darren Lewis on the latest episode of Sunday Supplement.

The trio reflected on England's opening defeat in the UEFA Nations League and looked ahead to their international friendly against Switzerland on Tuesday.

Declan Rice's international allegiance was also on the agenda while West Ham's poor start to the Premier League season under Manuel Pellegrini came under the microscope.

Spanish Football Writer Lowe gave his views on La Liga's proposed first match abroad, with Girona set to face Barcelona in Miami in January.

