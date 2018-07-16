Friendly round-up: Cardiff and Crystal Palace hand out pre-season thrashings

Christian Benteke scored but was injured in Crystal Palace's win over Halmstads

Crystal Palace ended their Scandinavian tour with a 6-1 thrashing of Swedish side Halmstads.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson, who began his managerial career in the country, oversaw an impressive display by his current club against one of his former employers.

Christian Benteke finished off an Andros Townsend through-ball with 12 minutes on the clock, but the hosts responded immediately when a cross found Pontus Silver, who smashed the ball beyond Wayne Hennessey and in off the bar.

Benteke soon limped off injured but Palace did not look back, and retook the lead when Patrick Van Aanholt unleashed a rocket of a strike into the corner.

Within two minutes he had secured his second, firing into the same corner once Alexander Sorloth's header had been saved.

Sullay Kaikai ensured a three-goal advantage at half-time, when he sidestepped two challenges before firing in from the edge of the area.

After the break, James McArthur took advantage of another Sorloth lay-off to make it five, before substitute Jason Puncheon rounded off the scoring.

Cardiff City handed out a battering of their own as they travelled to Tavistock AFC, and returned with a 6-0 victory.

Junior Hoilett set the tone with an opener inside 60 seconds, and Joe Ralls made it two with 10 minutes on the clock when he turned home the rebound once his initial header had been saved.

Gary Madine then scored his first goal in Cardiff colours mid-way through the opening period, and Bobby Reid would do likewise minutes later following some nice link-up between fellow new-boy Greg Cunningham and Hoilett, before the ex-Bristol City man was slipped in to poke in from close-range.

Madine added his second of the night with a looping header before the break. Danny Ward added the sixth to complete the win.