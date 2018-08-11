LISTEN: Premier League Live podcast - August 11

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Listen to the best of the reaction on the Premier League Live Podcast as Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James' Park

LISTEN HERE

Get all the latest from Jamie Redknapp, Robbie Keane and Shola Ameobi on the game, plus post-match reaction from Tottenham duo Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen, plus Newcastle defender James Lascelles.

There's also reaction from Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino and Newcastle's Rafael Benitez as Alli overcame any post-World Cup rustiness to head Tottenham to an opening-day Premier League victory at Newcastle.

The England international's contribution sealed a 2-1 win at St James' Park, with all the goals coming inside the opening 18 minutes as Joselu cancelled out Jan Vertonghen's opener before Alli struck.

And you can catch up with the reaction to our live game via our podcast.

Listen to all Premier League Live podcasts here and subscribe via iTunes.