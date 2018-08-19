LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast with Graeme Souness, Jermain Defoe and Jamie Redknapp

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United

David Jones is joined by Graeme Souness, Jermain Defoe and Jamie Redknapp to analyse the big talking points from Renault Super Sunday.

There were plenty of goals to be had with Manchester City demolishing Huddersfield 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium before Brighton were 3-2 winners against Manchester United.

The panel chatted about the surprise 3-2 victory for Brighton over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium, including what Jose Mourinho can do to improve his side as well as reflecting on their overall performance.

There was also a look at Brighton and their winning display, as well as a look at Man City's victory with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick to see off Huddersfield.

