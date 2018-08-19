Premier League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast with Graeme Souness, Jermain Defoe and Jamie Redknapp

Last Updated: 19/08/18 7:40pm

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United

David Jones is joined by Graeme Souness, Jermain Defoe and Jamie Redknapp to analyse the big talking points from Renault Super Sunday.

There were plenty of goals to be had with Manchester City demolishing Huddersfield 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium before Brighton were 3-2 winners against Manchester United.

The panel chatted about the surprise 3-2 victory for Brighton over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium, including what Jose Mourinho can do to improve his side as well as reflecting on their overall performance.

LISTEN: Super Sunday podcast

Click here to download the latest Super Sunday podcast.

There was also a look at Brighton and their winning display, as well as a look at Man City's victory with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick to see off Huddersfield.

Click above to listen to the latest Super Sunday podcast.

Still time to enter!

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football to win weekly and monthly prizes.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK