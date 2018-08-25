LISTEN: Premier League Live podcast: Wolves 1-1 Manchester City

Jamie Carragher, Joleon Lescott and Mick McCarthy joined Kelly Cates to dissect Wolves' draw with Manchester City - listen back here.

Willy Boly scored a controversial opener in the lunchtime kick-off but Aymeric Laporte hit back for the champions.

Premier League Live podcast - August 25: tap or click to listen

Carragher hailed a "brilliant" Wolves display and gave a special mention to Conor Coady for marshalling the defence.

