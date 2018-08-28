Lucas Moura leads the latest Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week

Lucas Moura topped the Sky Sports Fantasy Football charts

Lucas Moura leads the way in the latest Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week after helping Tottenham romp to a 3-0 victory at Manchester United.

The Brazilian scored following Harry Kane's opener on Monday Night Football, firing Spurs level with fellow perfect starters Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford at the top of the Premier League table after three games.

While previous Sky Sports Fantasy Football leading scorer Richarlison saw red early on, here's who racked up big points over the third weekend of the campaign...

GOALKEEPER

Hugo Lloris (£7.5m) - 11 points

The Tottenham captain put a difficult week behind him with a clean sheet at Old Trafford, adding to his points tally by reaching tier one bonus points thanks to making five saves.

DEFENDERS

Harry Maguire (£8.5m) - 13 points

Maguire netted the winner in added time to help Leicester claim all three points at Southampton, striking from range to leave the Foxes faithful jubilant. The Englishman also made 10 clearances - six of which were headed - which contributed to him earning the Sky Sports Man of the Match award.

Harry Maguire celebrates his injury-time winner

Willy Boly (£6.1m) - 14 points

Boly defended valiantly against last year's Premier League champions, but also played his part in attack with the opener for Wolves - even if it should not have stood. His performance saw him crowned Sky Sports Man of the Match as he racked up 14 points - the most out of any defender - at the joint-cheapest price in the line-up.

Terence Kongolo (£6.1m) - 12 points

Coming in at the same price is the Huddersfield centre-back, who was fundamental in keeping a clean sheet against Cardiff at the weekend. He won seven aerial duels as his side secured their first point of the season, despite being reduced to 10 men.

Aymeric Laporte (£8.8m) - 12 points

Laporte's leveller helped him obtain 12 points at the weekend, as well as earning Manchester City one at Molineux. The Frenchman made an impressive 92 passes during the match, rewarding him with tier two bonus points.

MIDFIELDERS

Roberto Pereyra (£7.8m) - 12 points

Pereyra scored his third Premier League goal in as many games as he notched against Crystal Palace at the weekend. He currently stands third in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football overall points table, accumulating 33 already as he makes his second appearance in the Sky Sports Fantasy Football team of the week.

Roberto Pereyra continued his impressive start to the season

Theo Walcott (£8.9m) - 13 points

Another player making his second appearance in the team of the week, the English winger has scored two goals and created one already this season, meaning he is well on target to better the three goals and assists that he attained last year.

Andre Schurrle (£8.3m) - 15 points

New signing Schurrle kick-started his Fulham career with a goal and a Sky Sports Man of the Match performance in the Cottagers' 4-2 victory over Burnley. The German international also gained tier two bonus points for having five shots on target - more than any other Premier League player this weekend. This paid dividends for 2.4 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football bosses who backed the experienced German to perform.

Eden Hazard (£11.8m) - 16 points

It was business as usual as Hazard was crowned the Sky Sports Man of the Match against Newcastle, securing the three points after converting a winning spot-kick in Chelsea's 2-1 win. The Belgian completed 90 passes, earning tier two bonus points as the Blues dominate possession at St James' Park.

Eden Hazard shone on his return to the Chelsea team

Lucas Moura (£9m) - 18 points

Fresh from his first ever Premier League goal against Fulham last weekend, the Brazilian topped off a Sky Sports Man of the Match performance with a double at Manchester United. That display sees him top the charts as the highest scoring player in Sky Sports Fantasy Football this week.

STRIKER

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£9.1m) - 17 points

The Serbian has continued the form which saw him net 12 Sky Bet Championship goals in just over three months last season as he netted two and assisted another in Fulham's 4-2 win over Burnley. Mitrovic now has three in three since re-signing for Fulham from Newcastle for this season but is somehow yet to bag a Sky Sports Man of the Match award.