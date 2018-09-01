Slavisa Jokanovic has mixed feelings after Fulham throw away two-goal lead

2:56 Slavisa Jokanovic had mixed feelings about Fulham's 2-2 draw with Brighton Slavisa Jokanovic had mixed feelings about Fulham's 2-2 draw with Brighton

Slavisa Jokanovic admits he has mixed emotions about Fulham's 2-2 draw with Brighton having been 2-0 up at the Amex Stadium.

Goals from Andre Schurrle and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham daylight, but Glenn Murray's double, the second coming from the spot after Mitrovic's handball, meant a share of the spoils.

Though Jokanovic was happy to get Fulham's first away point in the Premier League, he could not hide his disappointment that it could have been three.

He told Sky Sports: "We have mixed opinion about the game. We must be disappointed after playing professional for one hour, offering a really solid performance at 2-0 up.

"Other end, this is our first point away from home, and this point probably shows our ambition, our way to be competitive, to be in all of the games. This isn't an easy place to come, it's the Premier League, and it can be hard for us if we make some kind of sloppy mistakes.

"It's a mixed situation. We made two sloppy mistakes, and we paid an expensive price. If you make mistakes like we did today, crucial mistakes, then it's normal to pay an expensive price."

"We showed ambition, the quality. At the end it's a mixed sensation in this moment, we showed great ambition for our supporters, but we go away a little disappointed for our first away point in the Premier League."

After the international break, Fulham go to champions Manchester City on Saturday, September 15, before hosting Watford a week later.