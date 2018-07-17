Manchester United squad hold first training session in Los Angeles

Jose Mourinho has taken his Manchester United squad through their first training session in Los Angeles as part of their pre-season tour of the United States.

The likes of Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Eric Bailly and Ander Herrera have travelled with the squad, which flew out from Manchester Airport on Sunday, and took part in the session at the University of California.

New signing Diogo Dalot was also part of the travelling party after his £19m move from Porto, as was goalkeeper Lee Grant, who joined from Stoke earlier this month.

Jose Mourinho watches his Manchester United squad in their training session

However, Sky Sports News understands that Alexis Sanchez was unable to travel to the United States with the squad due to a visa issue.

Luke Shaw trains in Los Angeles

France World Cup winner Paul Pogba will not be joining the tour along with David de Gea, Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard who will all be given extra time to rest following their exertions in Russia.

New signing Fred was also on World Cup duty with Brazil.

Diogo Dalot joined United this summer

United face Club America in Arizona on Thursday in their opening pre-season fixture, and will play five matches, including games against Liverpool, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Mourinho's side kick-off the Premier League season against Leicester at Old Trafford on Friday August 10, live on Sky Sports.