Man Utd Women goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain OK after neck injury

Siobhan Chamberlain is in United's squad set for football's second tier

Manchester United goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain is "recovering well" from the injury which forced the abandonment of Sunday's pre-season friendly with Liverpool.

The England international was taken to hospital after inuring her neck.

The club said on Twitter: "Siobhan Chamberlain sustained a suspected serious neck injury during #MUFC Women's pre-season game v Liverpool.

"All medical precautions were taken which necessitated abandonment of the game whilst Siobhan was treated prior to hospital transfer.

"Fortunately investigations confirmed no serious injury and Siobhan is recovering well."

The 34-year-old, who has 50 caps for her country, joined United from Liverpool Ladies earlier in July.

United were granted a place in the second tier after announcing earlier this year they would be launching a women's team.