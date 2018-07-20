Manchester United's Antonio Valencia to be given club-captain role

Antonio Valencia has made 330 appearances for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has signalled that Antonio Valencia is set to be club captain for the new season.

The responsibility was held by Michael Carrick last season, who retired from playing at the end of the campaign and joined United's coaching team.

Valencia, 32, skippered the team in the 1-1 friendly draw with Club America in Arizona.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho said: "The captain was Valencia last season. I think he is going to be the captain.

"And when he doesn't play, we have to make decisions - it depends who is on the pitch. If [Chris] Smalling is, or if Ashley Young is, or if [Ander] Herrera is, or if [Juan] Mata is, if they are on the pitch, they are an option.

"I think a guy like [Nemanja] Matic has all the attributes to be Manchester United captain but of course he arrived only one year ago.

"But for me, I don't care too much about the captaincy, I care more about the life in the dressing room and the leaders in the dressing room."

United's next match of the tour is against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday in California. Their opening Premier League fixture is on August 10 against Leicester at home.