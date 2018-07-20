Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea training is key as he begins tenure

Maurizio Sarri faced the media after arriving in Perth

New Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says expectations should not be too high for his first game in charge on Monday.

It has been a busy few days for the Italian, who enjoyed a successful spell at Napoli before taking over at Chelsea as Antonio Conte's replacement earlier this week.

The team are in Australia on a pre-season tour with the Blues and Sarri's first match in charge will be against Perth Glory on Monday.

The new head coach says he sees his first job as getting his message across to his new players in training.

"I started on Monday, so I have little time before the first official match," said the Italian.

"So for us now it is very important to work in training more than in a match.

Chelsea players Cesc Fabregas and David Luiz visit Optus Stadium in Perth

"It is clear that we want to play as good a match as possible.

"I hope to do the best, but I don't know how high is our best at the moment."