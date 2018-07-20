Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea training is key as he begins tenure
Last Updated: 20/07/18 11:22am
New Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says expectations should not be too high for his first game in charge on Monday.
It has been a busy few days for the Italian, who enjoyed a successful spell at Napoli before taking over at Chelsea as Antonio Conte's replacement earlier this week.
The team are in Australia on a pre-season tour with the Blues and Sarri's first match in charge will be against Perth Glory on Monday.
Get Chelsea TV for only £7 a month
Chelsea fans, follow every preseason game on Chelsea TV. Only £7 a month with no contract.
The new head coach says he sees his first job as getting his message across to his new players in training.
"I started on Monday, so I have little time before the first official match," said the Italian.
"So for us now it is very important to work in training more than in a match.
"It is clear that we want to play as good a match as possible.
"I hope to do the best, but I don't know how high is our best at the moment."
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.