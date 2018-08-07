Pick your Chelsea team to face Huddersfield

Maurizio Sarri has some big decisions to make at Chelsea this season

Chelsea kick off their 2018/19 Premier League season against Huddersfield - but who should be in Maurizio Sarri's first XI?

Chelsea are entering a new era under Maurizio Sarri and there is much excitement at the prospect of a change of style at Stamford Bridge.

But we want to know what Chelsea line-up you would select for their opener against Huddersfield Town.

