Liverpool unveil grey third kit for 2018-19

Liverpool have unveiled their third kit(Credit: Liverpool FC)

Liverpool have unveiled their new third kit for the 2018-19 season.

The Reds have opted for a grey strip modelled on the club's away colours from the Championship-winning 1989-90 campaign.

A statement released by the Anfield club read: "The 2018-19 third kit pays homage to fan favourite kits from between '87-'91, particularly the Reds' strip from the historic 1989/90 season, where Kenny Dalglish's team went on to become League Division One winning champions for the 18th time.

The Reds have opted for a grey kit (Credit: Liverpool FC)

"The jersey also features Racing Red detail on the shoulder panels, and red crest and NB logo, as well as featuring a crew neck collar with insert.

"To commemorate the tragic events of Hillsborough, the 96 emblem, encased by the eternal flames sits at the nape of the neck."

Sadio Mane added: "We had a strong campaign in 2017/18, and we already can't wait for the new season to begin.

"I'm really looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch and playing in the kit - it's a really strong look."

LFCTV is the only place to watch all of Liverpool's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Go to www.sky.com/lfctv to find out more, or go to Sky channel 425 and press red.