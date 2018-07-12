Liverpool unveil grey third kit for 2018-19
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 12/07/18 10:39am
Liverpool have unveiled their new third kit for the 2018-19 season.
The Reds have opted for a grey strip modelled on the club's away colours from the Championship-winning 1989-90 campaign.
A statement released by the Anfield club read: "The 2018-19 third kit pays homage to fan favourite kits from between '87-'91, particularly the Reds' strip from the historic 1989/90 season, where Kenny Dalglish's team went on to become League Division One winning champions for the 18th time.
"The jersey also features Racing Red detail on the shoulder panels, and red crest and NB logo, as well as featuring a crew neck collar with insert.
"To commemorate the tragic events of Hillsborough, the 96 emblem, encased by the eternal flames sits at the nape of the neck."
Sadio Mane added: "We had a strong campaign in 2017/18, and we already can't wait for the new season to begin.
"I'm really looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch and playing in the kit - it's a really strong look."
