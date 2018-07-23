Iker Casillas defends Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

Loris Karius has come in for criticism in pre-season

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has leapt to the defence of fellow goalkeeper Loris Karius, telling critics to "leave the kid alone".

After making two costly errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid last season, Karius has been under the spotlight in pre-season.

Karius has not enhanced his reputation as he fumbled a free-kick against Tranmere which led to a goal, and then pushed out a shot against Borussia Dortmund from which Jacob Bruun Larsen scored.

His chances of remaining as Liverpool's No 1 also took a hit after the arrival of Alisson from Roma in a £67m deal.

However, Porto goalkeeper Casillas, who despite his hugely successful career has also endured criticism, defended Karius on Twitter.

Iker Casillas made over 700 appearances for Real Madrid

He wrote: "Will this attack on Loris Karius ever end? I'm talking about him like so many other goalkeepers. There are many more serious problems in the world.

"Leave the kid alone! He's also a person. As we all are!"

Karius has also posted a message on social media, writing on Instagram: "To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you. Whatever it is that's happening in your life to hold this much anger and hate, I pray that it passes and good things come to you."