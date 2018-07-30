Monday's Liverpool transfer rumours: Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo and Pedro Chirivella

Could Ben Woodburn be joining Villa on loan next season?

Aston Villa are looking to secure a season-long loan deal for Liverpool's Ben Woodburn, according to Sky sources.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Wales international, but believes a season at the right club would be advantageous.

Villa are not the only club interested, though. Sky Sports News understands an approach from Wigan was rejected and Sheffield United are also keen.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are keen on Liverpool midfielder Sheyi Ojo, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

The England U21 international spent last season on loan at Fulham.

Elsewhere, Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella is closing in on a £3.5m move to Rosenborg, says the Liverpool Echo.

The 21-year-old Spaniard was on loan at Eredivisie side Willem II last season.