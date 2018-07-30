Liverpool Ladies renamed as Liverpool FC Women

Introducing Liverpool FC Women

Liverpool Ladies have undergone a rebrand and will now be known as Liverpool FC Women.

Liverpool felt the time was right to press ahead with a name change with a new manager in the shape of Neil Redfearn, as well as a new league structure in place at the top end of the women's game.

Redfearn said: "We are entering a new era for women's football and this is an ideal time to review every aspect of our team, to ensure we are set up for future success.

"The renaming of my refreshed squad is just one aspect we're looking at and fits perfectly with the overall move towards a more modern and inclusive game."

Liverpool chief executive officer, Peter Moore, added: "I have witnessed women's football go from strength to strength over the last few years and I'm excited about this new stage in the game.

"We are in a prime position to be at the forefront of these changes, so it was an obvious choice to rename the squad before the new season starts."

This summer has also seen Chelsea and West Ham's female sides renamed, with the word 'Ladies' being dropped and 'Women' being used.